Google Thinks It Has Cracked Virtual Try-On With Generative AI

The search giant is debuting an experimental new search experience and will use its shopping vertical as a key testing ground.
Long touted as a solution for e-commerce’s low conversion rates and ballooning returns, AR and AI-powered fit-tech is gaining momentum, but is still facing the same old challenges.
Two decades after launching its shopping vertical, and many false starts along the way, the search engine giant has become a force in how people shop for clothes. Here’s how brands can make the most of it.
Many fashion students, far from being unmitigated technophiles, are still distrusting of the technology, while educators at schools from London’s Central Saint Martin to Parsons in New York are navigating how best to approach it.
BoF Careers provides essential sector insights for fashion's technology and e-commerce professionals this month, to help you decode fashion’s commercial and creative landscape.
Apple’s new Vision Pro headset isn’t just the tech giant’s idea of a fun, new product. It’s a bet on the future of computers.
The tech giant unveiled its new augmented-reality headset, showing off a variety of features and uses as it tries to create the first mainstream consumer hit in the category.