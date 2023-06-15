Snap Uses AI Chatbot to Refine Its Ad Business

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Join us for a special Masterclass, as BoF’s technology correspondent Marc Bain, along with a panel of experts, unpack our upcoming case study on generative AI.
The tech heavyweight announced a new feature letting users see how a garment would look on a wide range of models using the AI technique underlying some of the most popular and powerful AI image generators.
Many fashion students, far from being unmitigated technophiles, are still distrusting of the technology, while educators at schools from London’s Central Saint Martin to Parsons in New York are navigating how best to approach it.
