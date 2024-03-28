Using AI to Create Customer-Centric Business Strategies

The Business of Fashion
From customer loyalty types to its pillars of personalisation, SAP Emarsys customer engagement provides more than 1,500 companies with personalised marketing campaigns via AI-powered analytics, including Puma, Aldo and Reformation. BoF learns more.
Before fashion businesses can put artificial intelligence to work or target the right shoppers online, they need good data and a deep understanding of who their customers are and what they want. This case study offers a guide for brands that want to truly know their customer, allowing them to make smarter decisions that serve shoppers and drive results.
The US House of Representatives approved a bill that could ultimately lead to a ban of the app, but its path forward remains far from certain.
BoF welcomed business leaders, technologists and creative innovators to share their insights on how the fashion industry can navigate new frontiers in AI, shifts in digital culture and advancements in immersive technologies. Watch on-demand now.