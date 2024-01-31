Why Hugo Boss Is Banking on Holograms to Get Your Attention

The Business of Fashion
Even amid financial pressure, in 2024, marketers should focus on the strength of their brand, not the number of clicks on their Instagram ads.
Cartier’s new augmented-reality experience in Snapchat highlights how luxury is testing the technology for storytelling and as a sales driver.
It’s only getting easier to create AI-generated content like the Balenciaga-Harry Potter mashup, but whether brands should be concerned about how their images are used or try to get in on the action themselves is up for debate.
Marc Bain is Technology Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. He is based in New York and drives BoF’s coverage of technology and innovation, from start-ups to Big Tech.
Norma Kamali is teaching an AI system to replicate her design style — “downloading my brain,” she calls it — so when the day comes that she steps back from her company, her creative legacy will carry on.
The brand Selkie recently found itself in the midst of a revolt by its own customers after posting an image on Instagram created in part with generative AI.