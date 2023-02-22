How Luxury Is Using Augmented Reality

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The camera company-cum-social media platform launched a slew of new tools to help brands create augmented reality products in one click. Millions of users are already buying in.
Companies that don't make use of augmented reality technologies may soon find themselves unable to compete, argue Sarah Willersdorf, Christine Barton and Pierre Dupreelle.
Mason Rothschild opens up about his recent loss to Hermès in court, why he believes he can win on appeal and the fate of the MetaBirkins themselves.
The recent “MetaBirkin” non-fungible token legal battle surfaced the many digital grey areas around trademarks and authenticity. BoF Insights research sheds light on what consumers think.
Join us on Wednesday 22 March, 2023 at The Times Center, New York — or via the global livestream.
The veteran designer and pioneer of “China chic” took popular NFT images from Bored Ape Yacht Club and Cryptopunks and laced and embroidered them onto her garments for her brand’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection.