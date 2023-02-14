Inside the Battle to Run Fashion’s E-Commerce

The Business of Fashion
The Swiss luxury group is spinning off Yoox Net-a-Porter in a joint venture with fashion platform Farfetch. What does it mean for Richemont, Farfetch, YNAP and the luxury industry at large? BoF dissects the deal.
This week, Ssense said it laid off 138 workers, and MatchesFashion received a $73 million cash injection from its shareholder. From more niche players to giants like Farfetch, the pressure remains high for luxury e-tailers.
Online sales growth is slowing, returning to its pre-pandemic trajectory. As shoppers head back into the store, their new expectations around service set the stage for the next chapter of retail.
BoF shares key insights from a panel positing tech-driven innovations for fashion and beauty at Copenhagen’s International Fashion Fair, which returned to celebrate its 60th season last week.
A jury in New York sided with the French luxury house in its year-long legal battle against Mason Rothschild over his digital renditions of its famed Birkin bag.
A jury may decide as soon as today whether Mason Rothschild’s NFTs infringe on Hermès’ trademarked Birkin bag. But the debate over NFTs is only just beginning.
Join us on Wednesday 22 March, 2023 at The Times Center, New York — or via the global livestream.