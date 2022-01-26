Glossier Lays Off 80 Employees

The beauty brand let go of over 80 employees Wednesday, a former employee told BoF.

Chief executive Emily Weiss wrote in a letter to employees saying Glossier had “got ahead of ourselves on hiring,” and “that strategic projects that distracted us from the laser-focus we needed to have on our core business: scaling our beauty brand.”

The layoffs come after Glossier raised $80 million in a Series E funding round over the summer, bringing its total funding amount to $266 million, at a valuation of $1.8 billion.

“This was a difficult but necessary decision,” a spokesperson for Glossier told BoF, confirming the layoffs. “We’ve always been a people-powered organization, and are grateful to all of our current and former team members for their contributions to Glossier. We believe these changes leave us well-positioned as we continue to grow the brand long into the future.”

Glossier had permanently shuttered its New York and Los Angeles stores during the pandemic and laid off its retail staff, but relaunched its retail strategy back in August, with the opening of a new store in Seattle. It opened another location in LA in November and turned its 2020 London pop up into a permanent location in December.

Glossier has not recovered since the pandemic, as the skin care market has become even more crowded, along with beauty shoppers spending their dollars on colour cosmetics. Holiday sales at Glossier declined 22 percent from 2020, according to credit card data from Earnest research.

The layoffs were first reported by Modern Retail.

