default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Luxury

Salvatore Ferragamo Inks Partnership with Farfetch

The Florentine shoemaker has teamed up with the fashion platform to boost its digital capabilities as part of a broader turnaround plan spearheaded by new CEO Marco Gobbetti.
Models by a pool holding and wearing Salvatore Ferragamo shoes.
Salvatore Ferragamo has inked a partnership with Farfetch as part of a broader turnaround plan spearheaded by new CEO Marco Gobbetti. (Salvatore Ferragamo)
By

As part of the deal, Ferragamo will leverage Farfetch technology to power its website and omni-channel capabilities. The brand will also work with Farfetch on digital advertising and expand its presence on the luxury platform’s marketplace.

The aim is to fuel “plans to reach new, younger audiences and accelerate our growth,” Gobbetti said in a statement. Earlier this year, the executive outlined a strategy to double sales to around €2.2 billion ($2.4 billion) in less than five years, tapping buzzy, young British talent Maximilian Davis to oversee a creative refresh.

Learn more:

Ferragamo’s Plan to Double Sales Under a New CEO

Former Burberry boss Marco Gobbetti says the brand will race to refresh its products and image in a bid to attract Gen-Z clients.

In This Article
Topics
People
Organisations

© 2021 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Building a DRC Challenger Brand
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
Building a DRC Challenger Brand