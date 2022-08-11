Salvatore Ferragamo Inks Partnership with Farfetch

As part of the deal, Ferragamo will leverage Farfetch technology to power its website and omni-channel capabilities. The brand will also work with Farfetch on digital advertising and expand its presence on the luxury platform’s marketplace.

The aim is to fuel “plans to reach new, younger audiences and accelerate our growth,” Gobbetti said in a statement. Earlier this year, the executive outlined a strategy to double sales to around €2.2 billion ($2.4 billion) in less than five years, tapping buzzy, young British talent Maximilian Davis to oversee a creative refresh.

