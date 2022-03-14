Salvatore Ferragamo Bets on Buzzy Maximilian Davis as Creative Director

Salvatore Ferragamo has named 25-year-old emerging British-West Indian designer Maximilian Davis its new creative director, replacing Paul Andrew, who exited the Florence-based label last March as part of a major shakeup.

The appointment is the first major move made by new chief executive Marco Gobbetti, who joined the company from Burberry in January.

Davis, one of London’s buzziest emerging talents, will join the brand on March 16. The London-based designer was shortlisted for the prestigious LVMH Prize this year, but pulled out of the competition earlier this month.

At Ferragamo, the task facing Gobbetti is a “monumental challenge,” according to Bernstein analyst Luca Solca. The house was once the world’s most innovative shoemaker, associated with Hollywood stars like Audrey Hepburn while birthing major footwear trends like the wedge and the platform, but has suffered from years of lacklustre sales before the coronavirus pandemic plunged the label into the red.

Last week, the house announced it had returned to profitability in 2021, with earnings before interests and taxes (EBIT) reaching €143 million euros ($156 million). Sales, however, still lagged pre-pandemic levels at €1.14 billion, leaving Ferragamo underperforming companies like LVMH and Hermès, which saw sales soar double digits above pre-pandemic levels.

Last March, then creative director Andrew exited the brand, along with board chairman Ferruccio Ferragamo. Now, Gobetti’s arrival signals the start of a new chapter. While he has yet to outline a detailed strategy for re-energising Ferragamo, he hinted that a product and marketing refresh would be central to his plans during a call with investors last week.

“This brand has enormous potential. We are quite excited by the possibilities. We have a framework and a platform that allow us to be ambitious,” he said. “We think there is a significant potential to create a lot of interest and a lot of energy around the brand. Product offer is a key element in that.”

Stay tuned for BoF updates to this developing story.