Maximilian Davis Pulls Out of LVMH Prize

Davis showcased his namesake brand’s latest collection at London Fashion Week in February.
Davis withdrew from the competition on Thursday. (Courtesy)
By

The London-based designer was shortlisted as one of 20 semi-finalists for this year’s LVMH Prize for Young Designers but has withdrawn from the competition, a spokesperson for the brand confirmed Thursday.

The remaining semi-finalists will present their collections on Mar. 4 and 5 at a showroom in Paris.

LVMH did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Davis showcased his namesake brand’s latest collection at London Fashion Week in February.

Learn more:

Nensi Dojaka Wins LVMH Prize 2021

The London-based womenswear designer beat out a shortlist of nine finalists for the prestigious fashion prize.

