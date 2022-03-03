Maximilian Davis Pulls Out of LVMH Prize

The London-based designer was shortlisted as one of 20 semi-finalists for this year’s LVMH Prize for Young Designers but has withdrawn from the competition, a spokesperson for the brand confirmed Thursday.

The remaining semi-finalists will present their collections on Mar. 4 and 5 at a showroom in Paris.

LVMH did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Davis showcased his namesake brand’s latest collection at London Fashion Week in February.

