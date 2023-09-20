Why Puma Sees a Future in Virtual Products, Despite the NFT Bust

The Business of Fashion
Vans, Balenciaga and Benefit Cosmetics are among the brands tapping the multi-billion-dollar video gaming industry with strategies aimed at generating buzz and fostering community.
The upcoming show, which is Puma’s first return to NYFW since its Fenty collaboration in 2017, will feature immersive virtual elements and two new sneakers designed for the digital world first.
The sneaker giant is launching its first big collection of digital goods under its own name after signing up more than 330,000 members to its new web3 platform, .Swoosh.
Marc Bain is Technology Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. He is based in New York and drives BoF’s coverage of technology and innovation, from start-ups to Big Tech.
The company, which rolled out its Shop feature to all US users this week, is banking on its powerful algorithm to help it succeed where Instagram and others have failed by delivering a constant stream of products along with its targeted content into users’ feeds.
The buzzy brand, which used the technology to help design the collection it showed at New York Fashion Week, appears to be the first to use it to create physical runway looks, or at least the first to acknowledge it.
The app’s Shop feature, which has gone live for some US users, is plagued by the same problems with a free-for-all marketplace Amazon has faced.
The internet helped men find community in clothing but has also fostered a mentality that prioritises scoring points online, according to Derek Guy, aka ‘Menswear Guy,’ who has inadvertently become one of social media’s most prominent men’s fashion commentators.