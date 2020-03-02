default-output-block.skip-main
Workplace & Talent

A Creative Journey at Tapestry

With rare access inside the New York headquarters of one of America’s most prestigious businesses, BoF discovers the culture of creativity behind Coach, Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman through the diverse experiences of eight employees.

The author has shared a YouTube video.

You will need to accept and consent to the use of cookies and similar technologies by our third-party partners (including: YouTube, Instagram or Twitter), in order to view embedded content in this article and others you may visit in future.

By
  • BoF Team
Sponsored by:
Article Sponsor

NEW YORK, United States — "You can explore new ideas, you can push boundaries and you can do things that scare you and scare the brand," says Joanna Roopchand, a senior manager in the visual experience department of Coach. Formed in 2017, Tapestry was built on a culture of inclusivity rather than exclusivity and its family of brands, which includes Coach, Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, have worked hard to create environments and working cultures that empower team members to bring their truest selves to both their workplace and their work.

“The cool thing about what we do is taking that brief and approaching it in a way that no one has ever done before,” echoes Jen Ford, the senior director of editorial at Kate Spade New York. “Thinking, this might be bananas but it would be amazing to do and... if it still meets its objective in the end, in a way that surprises everyone, then that’s just really fun,” she adds. Actively seeking to foster creativity in order to channel its employees’ diverse perspectives and experiences into its product lines and retail strategies, across every brand, department and function, Tapestry has encouraged its people to apply creativity to their decision-making and their methods of execution.

Now, to hear what it feels like to be encouraged to take a creative journey every day at work, and discover how a company that reported revenues in excess of $6 billion nurtures creative thinking in all of its employees, BoF Careers takes its community inside Tapestry to meet some of the individuals behind the brands.

This video is part of a BoF Careers partnership and was paid for by Tapestry

