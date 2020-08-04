default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Workplace & Talent

Adidas Extends CEO Kasper Rorsted's Contract by Five Years

Rorsted, who has led the German sportswear retailer since 2016, will remain in the role until July 31, 2026.
Adidas store | Source: Shutterstock
By
  • Reuters

HERZOGENAURACH, Germany —  German sportswear firm Adidas on Tuesday said its supervisory board had extended the contract of Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted until July 31, 2026.

Rorsted, 58, has been at the helm of Adidas since October 2016. His contract was due to expire at the end of July next year.

By Riham Alkousaa; editor: Michelle Martin

In This Article
Topics
People
Organisations
Location

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Workplace & Talent
Analysis and advice on the future of work, careers and management.

Fashion’s Craftsmanship Challenge

Facing mass retirement from their ageing artisanal workforce, fashion brands and makers are working to gain — and hold — the attention of the next generation of pattern makers, tailors and more.

The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

Discover the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Tapestry, Tiffany & Co. and Ganni.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023