default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Workplace & Talent

Amazon Employee Sues After a Family Member’s Covid-19 Death

The lawsuit called Amazon’s fulfilment centre a 'place of danger.'
Amazon fulfilment centre | Source: Shutterstock
By
  • Reuters

NEW YORK, United States — The complaint was filed on Wednesday in the federal court in Brooklyn, New York, by three employees of the JFK8 fulfilment centre in Staten Island, and by family members.

One employee, Barbara Chandler, said she tested positive for Covid-19 in March and later saw several household members become sick, including a cousin who died on April 7.

The lawsuit said Amazon has made JFK8, which employs about 5,000, a "place of danger" by impeding efforts to stop the coronavirus spreading, boosting productivity at the expense of safety.

It said Amazon forces employees to work at "dizzying speeds, even if doing so prevents them from socially distancing, washing their hands, and sanitising their work spaces."

Amazon did not comment on the lawsuit, but said it has always followed guidance from health authorities and its workplace safety experts since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The Seattle-based company has benefited as the pandemic forced many consumers unable to visit physical stores to shop online more.

Unions, elected officials and some employees have faulted Amazon's treatment of workers, including the firing of some critical of warehouse conditions.

Chief Executive Jeff Bezos said last week that Amazon has not fired people for such criticism.

Amazon is spending more than $800 million on coronavirus safety in this year's first half, including cleaning, temperature checks and face masks.

At least 800 workers in US distribution centres have tested positive for Covid-19, according to an employee's unofficial tally.

Amazon ended 2019 with 798,000 full-and part-time employees.

The lawsuit seeks an injunction requiring that Amazon comply with worker safety and public nuisance laws, and not punish employees who develop Covid-19 symptoms or are quarantined.

The case is Palmer et al v Amazon.com Inc., US District Court, Eastern District of New York, No. 20-02468.

By  Jonathan Stempel with additional reporting by Jeffrey Dastin; editor: Tom Brown

In This Article
Topics
People
Organisations
Location
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Workplace & Talent
Analysis and advice on the future of work, careers and management.

Fashion’s Craftsmanship Challenge

Facing mass retirement from their ageing artisanal workforce, fashion brands and makers are working to gain — and hold — the attention of the next generation of pattern makers, tailors and more.

The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

Discover the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Tapestry, Tiffany & Co. and Ganni.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023