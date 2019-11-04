Announcing Bulgari, Emory Stewart Team and Jennifer Behr

LONDON, United Kingdom — This week, we are pleased to introduce three new partners on BoF Careers.

Founded in 1884 by Sotirio Bulgari, the Italian luxury brand is now best known for its jewellery, watches, fragrances, and accessories. Now part of the LVMH Group, Bulgari's distribution network includes 300 stores worldwide and they are recruiting for a digital and social analyst and a worldwide events specialist, both based in Rome, among other roles.

The Emory Stewart Team is a creative agency that specialises in physical spaces, fashion, art, entertainment and culture, with clients including Kith, Cartier and Condé Nast. The agency is searching for a New York-based photography and video content curator.

Jennifer Behr creates luxury accessories, jewellery and hats that are stocked in retailers such as Net-a-Porter, Moda Operandi and Browns, among others. Established in New York in 2005, the brand is currently looking for a senior brand marketing manager in New York.

