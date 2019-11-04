default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Workplace & Talent

Announcing Bulgari, Emory Stewart Team and Jennifer Behr

Check out this week’s new partners and openings on BoF Careers, the global marketplace for fashion talent.
Bulgari storefront in Japan | Source: Shutterstock
By
  • BoF Team

LONDON, United Kingdom — This week, we are pleased to introduce three new partners on BoF Careers.

Founded in 1884 by Sotirio Bulgari, the Italian luxury brand is now best known for its jewellery, watches, fragrances, and accessories. Now part of the LVMH Group, Bulgari's distribution network includes 300 stores worldwide and they are recruiting for a digital and social analyst and a worldwide events specialist, both based in Rome, among other roles.

The Emory Stewart Team is a creative agency that specialises in physical spaces, fashion, art, entertainment and culture, with clients including Kith, Cartier and Condé Nast. The agency is searching for a New York-based photography and video content curator.

Jennifer Behr creates luxury accessories, jewellery and hats that are stocked in retailers such as Net-a-Porter, Moda Operandi and Browns, among others. Established in New York in 2005, the brand  is currently looking for a senior brand marketing manager in New York.

See all of our jobs and career-related content on BoF Careers, the global marketplace for fashion talent.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Location

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Workplace & Talent
Analysis and advice on the future of work, careers and management.

The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

Discover the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Zara, Réalisation Par and British Fashion Council.

How AI Is Changing Fashion’s Recruiting Process

A growing number of fashion and beauty brands are looking to AI to solve age-old recruiting challenges, from wading through piles of résumés to writing job postings — but even with all their promise, these new technologies aren’t without shortcomings.

The Best of BoF 2023: Diversity’s Litmus Test

In 2020, like many companies, the $50 billion yoga apparel brand created a new department to improve internal diversity and inclusion, and to create a more equitable playing field for minorities. In interviews with BoF, 14 current and former employees said things only got worse.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
The State of Fashion 2024
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
The State of Fashion 2024