Announcing Trussardi, Fred Perry and L’Apartement Ltd

This week, we are pleased to introduce three new partners on BoF Careers.

Founded in 1911, Trussardi is a Milan-based fashion and lifestyle brand. The brand most recently announced its new creative directors, Benjamin A. Huseby and Serhat Işık. Stockists include Harvey Nichols and Selfridges. Trussardi is recruiting for an art director and a small leather goods designer in Milan, among other roles.

In 1952, Wimbledon champion Fred Perry founded his namesake sportwear brand, designing his first pique tennis shirt the same year. Today, the brand has long-term collaborations with the likes of Comme des Garçons and Raf Simons. With over 370 employees and 200 stores around the world, from Paris to Shanghai, its headquarters are in London. Fred Perry seeks a digital designer and a freelance textile designer in London, among other roles.

Founded in 1987 by Mirabel Edgedale, L’Apartement Ltd is a fashion sales agency located in London, Paris and New York. The company has worked on behalf of brands including Alberta Ferretti, Donna Karan, Marc Jacobs, Marchesa and Missoni. L’Apartement Ltd is hiring for a senior sales executive in London.