Announcing LePrix and Métier

This week, we are pleased to introduce two new partners on BoF Careers.

Curated by luxury experts, LePrix enables retailers to easily source and sell, helping retailers grow their business. LePrix is headquartered in Maryland, US, with a leadership team that hails from Google, LVMH, Gap, Bloomingdales, Hermès and Chanel. LePrix seeks a junior account executive in a remote role and an associate brand communications manager in Maryland, among others.

Established in 2017, Métier is a luxury leather goods brand, with each of their pieces handmade in Italy. The brand is stocked by the likes of Nordstrom and Fortnum & Mason, and headquartered in London, with its flagship store in Mayfair. Métier is recruiting for a digital content editor and an e-commerce executive in London, among others.