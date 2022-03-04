default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read selected articles
  • Receive your choice of newsletters
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts & apply for jobs
Workplace & Talent

Announcing LePrix and Métier

Check out this week’s new partners and openings on BoF Careers, the global marketplace for fashion talent.
LePrix Merchandise.
LePrix Merchandise. LePrix. (Courtesy)
By

This week, we are pleased to introduce two new partners on BoF Careers.

Curated by luxury experts, LePrix enables retailers to easily source and sell, helping retailers grow their business. LePrix is headquartered in Maryland, US, with a leadership team that hails from Google, LVMH, Gap, Bloomingdales, Hermès and Chanel. LePrix seeks a junior account executive in a remote role and an associate brand communications manager in Maryland, among others.

Established in 2017, Métier is a luxury leather goods brand, with each of their pieces handmade in Italy. The brand is stocked by the likes of Nordstrom and Fortnum & Mason, and headquartered in London, with its flagship store in Mayfair. Métier is recruiting for a digital content editor and an e-commerce executive in London, among others.

In This Article
Topics

© 2021 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
CONNECT WITH US ON
10 Themes That Will Define the Fashion Agenda in 2022
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
10 Themes That Will Define the Fashion Agenda in 2022