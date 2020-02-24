default-output-block.skip-main
Announcing Lotuff Leather, Rebag and J. Jill

Check out this week’s new partners and openings on BoF Careers, the global marketplace for fashion talent.
Lotuff Leather collaboration with Todd Snyder for FW19 at New York Fashion Week | Source: Courtesy
By
  • BoF Team

LONDON, United Kingdom — This week, we are pleased to introduce three new partners on BoF Careers.

Lotuff Leather is an in-house leather atelier hand-making luxury bags in a Rhode Island-based studio. The American manufacturer sources vegetable tanned leather to design and build its products. Their studio and products have featured in GQ, Fashionista, Vogue and Condé Nast Traveler. Lotuff Leather is looking for a head of private clients in New York.

Launched in 2014, Rebag buys and sells designer handbags, offering upfront payment for its sellers. The company operates online and in stores, with locations in Los Angeles and New York. Rebag has raised $53 million in funding to date and is headquartered in New York City with a team of 150. The business seeks an authentication expert and a paid search associate in New York, among other roles.

In 1959, J.Jill began as a specialty store in Massachusetts and evolved into a direct catalogue business. In 1999, they opened their first retail stores and launched an e-commerce site, establishing the business as an omnichannel retailer of women's clothing, accessories and footwear. J.Jill launched on the New York Stock Exchange in 2017 and today has over 280 retail stores. J.Jill is recruiting for a senior marketing manager, HR representative and more in Massachusetts.

See all of our jobs and career-related content on BoF Careers, the global marketplace for fashion talent.

