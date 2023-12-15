Announcing The Bicester Collection and International Cosmetics and Perfumes Inc.

The Business of Fashion
BoF spoke to fashion HR managers, career coaches and an employment lawyer to share advice on how to navigate the experience, better understand the legalities of the situation and optimise your next career steps.
At the Vancouver-based yoga lifestyle juggernaut, being Black is ‘off brand,’ according to months of reporting by BoF’s Sheena Butler-Young.
Like many companies in fashion and other industries, the $50 billion yoga apparel brand created a new department in 2020 it said would help improve its diversity and inclusion and create a more equitable playing field for minorities. In interviews with BoF, 14 current and former Black employees said things have only worsened since then.