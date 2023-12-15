Announcing The Bicester Collection and International Cosmetics and Perfumes Inc.

This week, we are pleased to introduce two new partners on BoF Careers.

The Bicester Collection, created and operated by Value Retail, constitutes of 11 luxury shopping destinations, including its first site Bicester Village, which opened in 1995. The destinations collectively have 1,300 boutiques across Europe and China for fashion and lifestyle brands, as well as restaurants, pop-ups and installations. The company employs 1,400 professionals globally. The Bicester Collection is hiring for a content manager in Bicester, UK, and a visual merchandiser in Barcelona, Spain.

International Cosmetics & Perfumes Inc. (ICP) is an exclusive marketer and distributor of niche luxury fragrances in the Americas. The company’s brands include The House of Creed, Floris London and Mizensir. Founded in 1996 by brothers Thomas and Emmanuel Saujet, ICP employs around 200 people and has its headquarters in New York. ICP are hiring for a fragrance specialist in Newport Beach, US, and an account executive in Pennsylvania, US.







