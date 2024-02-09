Announcing Primark and House of Sunny

The Business of Fashion
While some companies are backing away from diversity, equity and inclusion efforts amid a conservative backlash, others are finding clever new approaches to meeting their original goals.
The founder of Harlem’s Fashion Row looks back on her own journey in the industry, the progress made and how far it still has to go.
Adam Baidawi set his sights on working at GQ while growing up in Australia. Having started his career as a freelance music journalist, he landed his first role at the Condé Nast publication. In 2020, Baidawi was promoted to deputy global editorial director, supporting GQ’s 21 editions around the world, and relocated to London to head up editorial content at British GQ. His work has also appeared in Vanity Fair, Vogue, CNN and Rolling Stone.