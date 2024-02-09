default-output-block.skip-main
Workplace & Talent

Announcing Primark and House of Sunny

Check out this week’s new partners and openings on BoF Careers, the global marketplace for fashion talent.
A Primark store front in Liverpool, UK.
A Primark store front in Liverpool, UK. (Shutterstock)
By

This week, we are pleased to introduce two new partners on BoF Careers.

Primark is a high street retailer which opened its first store in 1969 in Dublin, Republic of Ireland. With over 430 stores in 16 countries, Primark has 70,000 employees. Owned by Associated British Foods, Primark’s revenue was up 15 percent to £9 billion year over year by September 2023. Primark is currently hiring for an assistant merchandiser in Dublin, Republic of Ireland and an environmental sustainability assistant in Bangalore, India, among other roles.

House of Sunny is an east London-based ready-to-wear clothing and accessories brand co-founded by Sunny Williams and Camilla Williams in 2011. The business sells through its east London store, its own e-commerce platform as well as through stockists such as Selfridges, Flannels and Urban Outfitters. House of Sunny has an eco-conscious approach, using recycled and biodegradable materials within its product lines. House of Sunny is currently hiring for a social media executive and a production assistant, among other roles, in London.

