Announcing P448 and Louisa Ballou

Founded in 2014, P448 is an Italian footwear brand owned by StreetTrend LLC. Headquartered in Forli, all P448 sneakers are designed from Italian materials and production is carried out in Marche and Puglia. The brands stockists include Farfetch and Selfridges. P448 seeks a web designer in Italy and an e-commerce and merchandising co-ordinator in New York, among others.

Louisa Ballou is a women’s resortwear line, founded in 2018. With collaborators based internationally across London, Paris and New York, the brand is sold globally via wholesale partners including Brown’s, Matchesfashion, Net-a-Porter and Ssense, as well as on the brand’s own e-commerce platform. Louise Ballou is recruiting for a product and production manager in New York.