default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Workplace & Talent

Announcing Ralph & Russo, Douchebags and Fashionphile

Check out this week’s new partners and openings on BoF Careers, the global marketplace for fashion talent.
Ralph & Russo close-up embroidery | Source: Courtesy
By
  • BoF Team

LONDON, United Kingdom — This week, we are pleased to introduce three new partners on BoF Careers.

The haute couture and ready-to-wear label Ralph & Russo was launched in 2007 by Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo and today has more than 400 employees worldwide. In 2014, the brand became the first British guest member of the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture in nearly a century to show their first runway collection in Paris. Ralph & Russo seeks an embroidery-designer-3">embroidery designer, senior couturier and more in London.

Founded in 2012 by the Swedish free-skier Jon Olsson and Norwegian product designer Truls Brataas, Douchebags produces travel gear from snow rollers to backpacks and winter products. Utilising the popularised drop system, the products are stocked online and through global sports retailers. Douchebags is looking for a product developer and a production, quality and sustainability manager in Oslo.

Fashionphile was launched in 1999 by Sarah Davis as an online retailer vetting, authenticating and reselling pre-owned luxury handbags. In 2019, the retailer partnered with Neiman Marcus to redefine the future of the luxury retail market. Fashionphile is recruiting for a studio photography specialist and a jewellery authenticator in California, with more roles in the US.

See all of our jobs and career-related content on BoF Careers, the global marketplace for fashion talent.

In This Article
Topics
People
Organisations
Location

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Workplace & Talent
Analysis and advice on the future of work, careers and management.

The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

Discover the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Zara, Réalisation Par and British Fashion Council.

How AI Is Changing Fashion’s Recruiting Process

A growing number of fashion and beauty brands are looking to AI to solve age-old recruiting challenges, from wading through piles of résumés to writing job postings — but even with all their promise, these new technologies aren’t without shortcomings.

The Best of BoF 2023: Diversity’s Litmus Test

In 2020, like many companies, the $50 billion yoga apparel brand created a new department to improve internal diversity and inclusion, and to create a more equitable playing field for minorities. In interviews with BoF, 14 current and former employees said things only got worse.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
The State of Fashion 2024
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
The State of Fashion 2024