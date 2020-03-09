Announcing Ralph & Russo, Douchebags and Fashionphile

LONDON, United Kingdom — This week, we are pleased to introduce three new partners on BoF Careers.

The haute couture and ready-to-wear label Ralph & Russo was launched in 2007 by Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo and today has more than 400 employees worldwide. In 2014, the brand became the first British guest member of the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture in nearly a century to show their first runway collection in Paris. Ralph & Russo seeks an embroidery-designer-3">embroidery designer, senior couturier and more in London.

Founded in 2012 by the Swedish free-skier Jon Olsson and Norwegian product designer Truls Brataas, Douchebags produces travel gear from snow rollers to backpacks and winter products. Utilising the popularised drop system, the products are stocked online and through global sports retailers. Douchebags is looking for a product developer and a production, quality and sustainability manager in Oslo.

Fashionphile was launched in 1999 by Sarah Davis as an online retailer vetting, authenticating and reselling pre-owned luxury handbags. In 2019, the retailer partnered with Neiman Marcus to redefine the future of the luxury retail market. Fashionphile is recruiting for a studio photography specialist and a jewellery authenticator in California, with more roles in the US.

See all of our jobs and career-related content on BoF Careers, the global marketplace for fashion talent.