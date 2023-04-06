default-output-block.skip-main
Workplace & Talent

Announcing VeeCollective and AWWG

Check out this week’s new partners and openings on BoF Careers, the global marketplace for fashion talent.
The VeeCollective orange nylon shopper bag.
The VeeCollective orange nylon shopper bag. (Jeremy Moeller)
By

This week, we are pleased to introduce two new partners on BoF Careers.

VeeCollective is a Berlin-based functional bag label, founded in 2017 by Lili Radu and Patrick Löw. The brand champions sustainability through design, with the bags made from all recycled materials. Its stockists include luxury department stores such as KaDeWe, Selfridges, Browns, Galeries Lafayette, Lane Crawford and Isetan, as well as other exclusive boutiques and concept stores. VeeCollective is looking to employ a junior marketing manager and marketing intern in Berlin.

AWWG (All We Wear Group), is a global fashion group and the owner of brands Pepe Jeans London, Hackett and Façonnable, and is the licensed distributor for Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein in Spain and Portugal. Founded in 2006, today the group is present in 54 countries worldwide and has a workforce of more than 4,000 employees. AWWG is now hiring for a sustainability and traceability specialist and product developer in Madrid.

In This Article
Topics

