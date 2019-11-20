default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Workplace & Talent

Arcadia Group Names New Chairman

The former head of De Vere hotel and leisure group, Andrew Coppel will take on the new role.
Topshop | Source: Shutterstock
By
  • Reuters

NEW YORK, United States — British retailer Arcadia Group will name the former head of De Vere hotel and leisure group Andrew Coppel as the chairman, Sky News reported on Wednesday.

He will replace Jamie Drummond Smith on Thursday, the report said. Smith was a corporate restructuring expert, and stepped down from billionaire Philip Green's company in September after five months as an interim chairman.

Arcadia Group did not respond to a Reuters request for a comment.

Coppel will also become the chairman of Arcadia's direct holding company Taveta Investments and Top Shop Top Man Limited, Sky News reported.

By Anurag Maan; Editor: Amy Caren Daniel

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Location

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Workplace & Talent
Analysis and advice on the future of work, careers and management.
view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023