Careers Counsel | How to Respond to Difficult Interview Questions

How to Respond to Difficult Interview Questions (Huffington Post)

If you don’t understand what they are asking, request clarification. Rambling is the worst mistake a job candidate can make when they don’t know how to answer. [...] Asking for the question to be repeated might also buy you time to think of an answer.

5 Steps to Build Confidence (Entrepreneur)

You will reflect and focus on what you can learn from your experience in a growth mindset. [...] See failure as a temporary setback and an opportunity to learn from your experience.

How to Lead Through Periods of Low Morale (Forbes)

Start meetings out by focusing on attendees. Open up the floor and give them the opportunity to share successes or ask for input from peers before getting into data. This [...] can go a long way in creating a collaborative attitude and an overall sense of shared ownership throughout the team.







