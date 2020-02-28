default-output-block.skip-main
Workplace & Talent

Coty Hires CEO from Jimmy Choo

Pierre Denis will take the helm by summer 2020 upon the conclusion of the cosmetic group’s strategic review.
Coty office building | Source: Shutterstock
By
  • Reuters

NEW YORK, United States — Cosmetics maker Coty Inc has tapped Jimmy Choo Group boss Pierre Denis as its new chief executive, succeeding Pierre Laubies.

Denis, who has been on Coty's board since September 2019, will take the helm by summer this year upon the conclusion of a strategic review, the CoverGirl cosmetics maker said on Friday.

"He (Denis) brings 30 years of luxury, beauty and brand experience, having previously served in a variety of leadership roles with LVMH, notably with John Galliano, as well as with Christian Dior," Coty said.

Denis has since July 2012 served as the chief executive of Jimmy Choo, now part of US luxury fashion group Capri Holdings Ltd, which also owns Versace and Michael Kors.

Laubies, who joined Coty in November 2018, spearheaded the company's $600 million investment in reality star Kylie Jenner's beauty brands last year.

The company said Pierre-André Térisseas would assume the role of chief operating officer in addition to his current role as finance chief.

The cosmetics maker's board also elected Isabelle Parize and Justine Tan as non-executive directors.

By Rama Venkat and Shubham Kalia; editor: Maju Samuel and Sriraj Kalluvila.

