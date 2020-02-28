Coty Hires CEO from Jimmy Choo

The Business of Fashion
More than 100 employees asked for the removal of the American businessman, concerned about his political donations and impact on race relations within the company.
The cosmetics company's Chief Executive Jean-Paul Agon said his successor should come from inside the company.
Kathy Phillips, international beauty director of Condé Nast Asia Pacific and founder of This Works, says "I’m more interested in inner beauty than face paint."
Harf will reportedly oversee a newly-created executive committee.