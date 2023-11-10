How to Succeed as Emerging Talent in Fashion

The Business of Fashion
BoF Careers gathers advice from recruitment executives, HR managers and DEI leaders from fashion brands and businesses on their top tips for emerging talent navigating fashion’s job market.
From working across creative agencies like Spring Studios to publishers like i-D and Dazed before moving in-house, Priya Matadeen identifies thematic ‘red threads’ to facilitate each career move. She shares her career advice, including how to learn leadership skills and demonstrate transferable skills across new disciplines.
To discover how to meet the needs and expectations of Gen-Z as they enter the workforce, BoF hosted a panel with industry experts Rhianna Cohen, creative director at Mørning, Pavel Dler, founder and CEO at Culted, and Erifili Gounari, founder of The Z Link.