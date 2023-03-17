What Fashion Recruiters Are Looking for in Job Candidates Today

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
At BoF VOICES 2022, the seasoned Nike executive discussed the power of second chances and the secret he kept while building Michael Jordan’s brand.
To discuss how fashion can bolster its efforts in inclusive recruitment and retention strategies, BoF Careers co-hosted a panel with The Outsiders Perspective. Its founder, Jamie Gill, was joined by Selfridges’ head of recruitment, Sharlene John, and Capri Holdings’ global diversity and inclusion manager, Ben de Pfeiffer-Key. Now, BoF shares key insights from the panel.
Discover the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Tory Burch, Vetements and Mode World.
Join us on Monday, March 27 at 15:00 BST / 10:00 EDT for #BoFLIVE, Lana Todorovich, president and chief merchandising officer of Neiman Marcus Group, and Darcy Penick, president of Bergdorf Goodman, share their insights on the retail landscape and how its evolution is shaping careers in the sector.