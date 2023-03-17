Protecting Fashion’s DEI Efforts During Market Disruption

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions
BoF Careers spoke with recruitment executives, HR managers and DEI leaders from fashion brands and businesses including Selfridges, Burberry and Alexander McQueen, who shared their top-line advice for emerging talent navigating fashion’s job market.
At BoF VOICES 2022, the seasoned Nike executive discussed the power of second chances and the secret he kept while building Michael Jordan’s brand.
Discover the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Tory Burch, Vetements and Mode World.
Join us on Monday, March 27 at 15:00 BST / 10:00 EDT for #BoFLIVE, Lana Todorovich, president and chief merchandising officer of Neiman Marcus Group, and Darcy Penick, president of Bergdorf Goodman, share their insights on the retail landscape and how its evolution is shaping careers in the sector.