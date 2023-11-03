The Next Generation of Fashion Talent and the Workplace

The Business of Fashion
As high-end brands increasingly venture outside the tony streets of cities like Los Angeles and New York, their recruiting tactics, too, are taking a new direction.
BoF spoke to fashion professionals, creatives and the founder of a self-promotion platform to understand how to overcome feelings of self-doubt, from leaning on your professional communities to experimenting outside of your comfort zone.
BoF Careers provides essential sector insights for fashion creatives this month, to help you decode fashion’s creative landscape.
Discover the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from JW Anderson, AWWG and Alice + Olivia.