How to Respond to Redundancy as a Fashion Employee

At the Vancouver-based yoga lifestyle juggernaut, being Black is ‘off brand,’ according to months of reporting by BoF’s Sheena Butler-Young.
Like many companies in fashion and other industries, the $50 billion yoga apparel brand created a new department in 2020 it said would help improve its diversity and inclusion and create a more equitable playing field for minorities. In interviews with BoF, 14 current and former Black employees said things have only worsened since then.
