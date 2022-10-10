Announcing Roland Mouret and Luminaire

This week, we are pleased to introduce two new partners on BoF Careers.

Roland Mouret is a London-based luxury brand established in 2006 by its namesake founder. Mouret’s signature frocks, known for their body-smoothing structure and often topped with an origami-folded cap sleeve, rapidly became celebrity favourites, worn by the likes of Victoria Beckham, Scarlett Johansson and Catherine, Princess of Wales. In 2021, Self-Portrait founder Han Chong acquired the brand, in a move designed to establish a new fashion group under his holding company, SP Collection. Roland Mouret is currently hiring a wholesale administrator in London.

Luminaire is a personal shopping and digital content platform co-founded by Sukeena Rao and Harriet Quick earlier this year, who draw on their expertise in personal shopping and fashion editing respectively. The business has a dedicated private client shopping division offering unlimited product sourcing and style curation, as well as priority access to pre-release capsules and hard-to-access items worldwide. Meanwhile, its website features styling advice and masterclasses with leading industry experts. Luminaire is seeking to employ a personal shopper and a head of private client management in London.