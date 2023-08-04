default-output-block.skip-main
Announcing On and House of CB

Check out this week’s new partners and openings on BoF Careers, the global marketplace for fashion talent.
A professional at work at sportswear company On. (On )
This week, we are pleased to introduce two new partners on BoF Careers.

On is a global sportswear brand founded in 2010. Born in the Swiss Alps, the company began with footwear with cushioning technology, CloudTec. Today, On has expanded from footwear to apparel and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor and everyday activities. On is currently hiring for a social engagement lead, a supply planner, an innovation concept designer and a CRM lead among other positions.

House of CB is a premium high-street womenswear brand based in London. Created in 2010 by entrepreneur Conna Walker at just 17 years old, House of CB has transformed from a re-seller to a globally recognised fashion house. The company currently counts over 40 retail locations globally, and all pieces are designed and produced from their studio in East London. Apply to be a design manager at House of CB in London today.

