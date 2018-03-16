default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Workplace & Talent

Second Nike Executive Said to Be Leaving Amid Conduct Review

The report comes a day after Nike announced the departure of the president of its namesake brand, Trevor Edwards.
Nike store | Source: Shutterstock
By
  • Bloomberg

BEAVERTON, United States — A second Nike Inc. executive is departing the company as it conducts a review of improper conduct at the athletic-apparel giant.

Jayme Martin, vice president and general manager of global categories at Nike, is no longer with the company, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. Martin reported to Trevor Edwards, president of Nike's brand and a one-time CEO candidate, who stepped down from that role on Thursday.

The Wall Street Journal, which previously reported on Martin’s departure, said he was forced out of Nike.

The company hasn’t directly linked Edwards’s resignation — or any other personnel moves — with the review of employee conduct.

“There had been conduct inconsistent with Nike’s principles and we are taking the appropriate actions,” spokesman Greg Rossiter said by phone on Thursday, following the announcement of Edwards’s departure. There have been no direct allegations against the 55-year-old, Rossiter said at the time.

In announcing Edwards's exit, Nike said that current Chief Executive Officer Mark Parker will stay in the job beyond 2020, delaying a potential succession contest.

In an internal memo alerting employees to Edwards’s resignation, Parker mentioned reports of “behavior occurring within our organization that do not reflect our core values of inclusivity, respect and empowerment,” according to the Journal. The memo didn’t describe the complaints or connect them to Edwards, the newspaper reported. “We’ve heard from strong and courageous employees,” Parker said.

The shake-up comes as Nike tries to cope with a sales slump in its key North American market. Adidas AG has been taking market share, and the industry is scrambling to adapt to shifting buying patterns. To cope, Nike has forged ties with Amazon.com Inc. and is trying to rely less on retailers that are “mediocre” — a term Edwards himself used.

With Edwards out as steward of the Nike brand, the turnaround effort now falls to the other executives.

The good news is, his departure doesn’t seem to be a sign of “business deterioration,” Wedbush analyst Christopher Svezia said in a report. “We are also encouraged by Mr. Parker’s extended tenure as CEO, which we argue is good for the company.”

By Matt Townsend; editors: Nick Turner and Jonathan Roeder.

In This Article
Topics
People
Organisations
Location
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Workplace & Talent
Analysis and advice on the future of work, careers and management.

Fashion’s Craftsmanship Challenge

Facing mass retirement from their ageing artisanal workforce, fashion brands and makers are working to gain — and hold — the attention of the next generation of pattern makers, tailors and more.

The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

Discover the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Tapestry, Tiffany & Co. and Ganni.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023