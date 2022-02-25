Power Moves | Estée Lauder Executive Suspended, Perfect Magazine’s New Appointments

Estée Lauder executive suspended over Instagram post. John Demsey, an executive group president at Estée Lauder that leads brands such as MAC and Clinique, has been suspended from the company, the Wall Street Journal reports. Dempsey shared a post on Instagram of a mock Sesame Street book cover that included a racial slur and a joke about Covid-19.

Perfect Magazine makes new appointments. Amber Later will be New York editor, Edward Buchanan senior fashion editor in Milan, Camille Bidault-Waddington fashion director in France and Susie Lau and Tom Rasmussen senior editors in London. “The written word is becoming increasingly important to our audiences … Reinforcing these territories with boots on the ground underlines our global editorial stance,” said director Katie Grand.

Hermès taps two new executives, creative director of fashion accessories. Sharon MacBeath, the group’s human-resources director, and Agnès de Villers, president and chief executive of Hermès Parfum et Beauté, will join the nine-person executive committee on March 1. Designer Clémande Burgevin Blachman, formerly of Calvin Klein Home, will lead the French luxury brand’s fashion and accessories team, according to WWD.

Bath & Body Works chief executive to step down. Bath & Body Works Inc. (which was split off from parent L Brands Inc. in August 2021) announced Andrew Meslow will step down from his chief executive post as well as from the board of directors due to health reasons, effective May 12. Sarah E. Nash, chair of the board of directors, will become executive chair, effective immediately, and take on the role of interim chief executive upon Meslow’s departure.

Daphne Seybold to join Sky High Farm Universe. The former head of public relations for Comme des Garçons and Dover Street Market USA will serve as co-chief executive (alongside Gagosian-represented artist Dan Colen) and chief marketing officer of the non-profit behind Sky High Farm. The not-for-profit farm was added to Dover Street Market Paris’ brand incubator in May 2021 and launched a workwear collection on Feb. 4.

KCD Worldwide promotes Laura Birbrower. Formerly senior vice president of Fashion Services, Birbrower has been named partner of fashion services at the agency.

ThredUp names head of public policy and sustainability. Seth Levy will oversee the resale platform’s government affairs and policy initiatives surroundings its environmental efforts in the newly created role.

Former model agent tied to Epstein found dead in Paris jail. Jean-Luc Brunel, who had close ties to Jeffrey Epstein, died of an apparent suicide while facing rape charges. Agence France-Presse reported that Brunel was found hanged on Feb. 18 in his cell in the La Santé prison. The Paris public prosecutor’s office confirmed his death to Bloomberg News and said an investigation into the cause has been opened by the police. Brunel’s lawyers indicated he took his own life.