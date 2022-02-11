Power Moves | GQ Middle East’s New Editor-in-Chief, PVH Corp. Appoints CFO

Ahmad Swaid appointed editor-in-chief of GQ Middle East. The former head of content at Dazed Media will become the second-ever editor-in-chief at the twenty-first edition of the men’s media brand when he takes the helm on Mar. 7. The title’s inaugural editor has been promoted to deputy global editorial director for GQ.

PVH Corp. appoints chief financial officer. Jack Coughlin, formerly CFO and chief operating officer of DFS Group Ltd. (a subsidiary of LVMH Group), will serve as executive vice president and CFO of the Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein owner, effective Apr. 4. He will report to Stefan Larsson.

Sephora names global chief digital officer. Marc Abergel will lead the LVMH-owned company’s digital strategy and transformation with an eye on e-commerce growth in the newly-created position, according to WWD. Priorly, Abergel has worked with Apple, Tencent and Deloitte Digital.

Interactive styling game Drest shakes up its executive team. Lisa Bridgett, priorly the company’s chief operating officer, will be the game’s new chief executive officer. Founder Lucy Yeomans will become co-chairman and chief brand and product officer.