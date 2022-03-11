Power Moves | Josh Schulman Exits Capri; Adidas Names New China Chief

Michael Kors chief executive Joshua Schulman to exit Capri, group head John Idol to remain. Schulman became chief executive of Michael Kors last August and was slated to succeed Idol in the top spot at Capri Holdings later this year. Analysts were surprised by the news, but not entirely discouraged about Capri’s future prospects.

Adidas announces new China chief as it looks to revive sales. The German sportswear brand appointed Adrian Siu — the former chief executive of Chinese fashion label Cosmo Label, who has held multiple roles at Adidas in Hong Kong and Shanghai — to take over from Jason Thomas, who became Adidas’ Greater China managing director in 2019.

Marks & Spencer chief executive Steve Rowe to step down in May. Rowe, who joined M&S at 15 years old and rose through the ranks, will step down after six years on the job.

Beautycounter names Amazon veteran chief commercial officer. Kara Trousdale, formerly Amazon Fashion chief marketing officer, will oversee the company’s e-commerce, retail and partnerships.

Etro taps chief financial and chief commercial and sustainability officers. The L Catterton-backed Italian luxury house named Iacopo Martini chief financial officer and Alberto Candellero its chief commercial and sustainability officer, reports WWD. Martini most recently was CFO of Kiko Milano, and Candellero joins from Dolce & Gabbana. Both will report to chief executive Fabrizio Cardinali.

Ted Baker appoints chief financial officer. Marc Dench will succeed David Wolffe as the British label targets growth. Priorly, he served as CFO of the Walgreens Boots Alliance’s global brands and international retail division.

Love Wellness names new president. Joanne Hsieh joins the wellness and personal care products brand from Bevel and Form Beauty owner Walker & Company Brands, where she served as chief operating officer. Prior to that, she held several positions at Estée Lauder Companies, including senior vice president and international general manager of La Mer.