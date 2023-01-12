The Year Ahead: What a Fashion Company Looks Like in 2023

The Business of Fashion
The seventh annual State of Fashion report by The Business of Fashion and McKinsey & Company reveals the industry is heading for a global slowdown in 2023 as macroeconomic tensions and slumping consumer confidence chip away at 2022′s gains. Download the full report to understand the 10 themes that will define the industry and the opportunities for growth in the year ahead.
At the onset of 2023, fashion recruiters, career coaches and academic lecturers explain how professionals can set and achieve career goals through strategic planning, agility and support from their network.
BoF Careers provides essential sector insights for fashion designers this month, to help you decode fashion’s creative and commercial landscape.
BoF compiles the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Burberry, The Business of Fashion and Courrèges.
In 2022, even as fashion firms found stickier solutions to pandemic-era questions around remote work and other office policies, new uncertainties were present at every turn. A talent crunch persisted in areas like technology and automation and back-\office functions such as human resources, supply chain and finance moved to the fore.