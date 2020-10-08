L’Oreal Is Set to Name New CEO Soon. Here’s a Shortlist

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Facing mass retirement from their ageing artisanal workforce, fashion brands and makers are working to gain — and hold — the attention of the next generation of pattern makers, tailors and more.
Discover the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Tapestry, Tiffany & Co. and Ganni.
The fashion department of the private, nonprofit college offers students opportunities to travel or study abroad across locations from Athens and Berlin to New York and Los Angeles. BoF sat down with three students to hear about their experiences.
From wage hikes to tuition assistance, fashion firms say they’re pulling out all the stops to revamp the store associate role — but their efforts aren’t taking hold.