How 2020 Changed the World’s Biggest Fashion Market

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions
At the latest edition of China’s top fashion week, brands adapted their designs for a more value-minded shopper as retail buyers prepared for a softer local market.
As the country’s economy moves into deflationary territory, manufacturing output declines and a real estate crisis worsens, some consumers are becoming increasingly cautious.
Its flagship brand struggled following the departure of its creative director but better growth was seen at other labels.
After years of outsized growth in prestige cosmetics, consumers have pulled back on the typically recession-proof category.