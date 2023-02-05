A Cautious Start to the Autumn/Winter 2023 Season

The Business of Fashion
This week, Ssense said it laid off 138 workers, and MatchesFashion received a $73 million cash injection from its shareholder. From more niche players to giants like Farfetch, the pressure remains high for luxury e-tailers.
The Spanish designer helped define the 1960s’ Space Age aesthetic.
Former Estée Lauder executive Raffaella Cornaggia has been named CEO of the unit, which will develop beauty for the French group’s brands, including Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga and Alexander McQueen.
Cultural credibility must be earned with respect for sneakerheads, not on their backs, argues Christopher Morency.