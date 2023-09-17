Setting the Stakes for Gucci, Tom Ford and Burberry

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Brian Baskin is Deputy Editor at The Business of Fashion. He is based in New York and oversees BoF's beauty, retail, direct-to-consumer, technology, marketing and workplace verticals.
A landmark exhibition at London’s Victoria & Albert Museum and an upcoming Métiers d’Art show in Manchester are part of Chanel’s ‘British moment,’ president of fashion Bruno Pavlovsky tells Tim Blanks.
The Munich-based e-tailer is benefitting from its focus on courting luxury’s wealthiest shoppers, CEO Michael Kliger told BoF.
Burton, founder Lee McQueen’s right hand before taking over the creative director role after his death in 2010, became one of the industry’s most respected designers in her own right.
Some $180 billion in luxury stocks have already been wiped out since July, and LVMH accounted for about 60 percent of that slump alone.