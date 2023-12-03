Rental and Subscription Boxes: Which Retail Innovations Have a Future?

The Business of Fashion
Croissant is a start-up that melds retail with resale, showing shoppers the secondhand market value of products they want to buy, as well as offering them a simple way to resell those items for immediate cash.
Urban Outfitters has spent over $100 million building Nuuly, a competitor to Rent the Runway that stocks more casual clothing. Four years in, the service is growing fast, and its owner says it will soon be profitable.
Regulators are trying to crackdown on the pollution caused by throwaway fashion. But ensuring old clothes aren’t treated as trash is trickier than it seems.
The secondary market for luxury goods holds significant promise, but there are several key challenges to overcome, writes Luca Solca.