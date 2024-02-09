What Chanel’s Resale Win Means for the Market

The Business of Fashion
The slew of blockbuster deals from LVMH, Kering and Prada are proving to be a bright spot in an otherwise tough commercial property market.
Gap Inc.’s bet on bringing a touch of luxury to its affordable clothing line could be a strong one, but it must be mindful not to repeat its recent mistakes in trying to force a mainstream brand onto the runway as it did with Banana Republic.
The peer-to-peer rental service sidesteps some problems that have plagued Rent the Runway. But it’s not without its own complications (just ask Pickle power users’ dry cleaners).
A jury agreed that the reseller had misled consumers by promoting the luxury brand’s goods in its marketing materials and claiming that the pre-owned pieces are authentic.