Chanel Opens Its First US Store Dedicated to Jewellery and Watches

A jury agreed that the reseller had misled consumers by promoting the luxury brand’s goods in its marketing materials and claiming that the pre-owned pieces are authentic.
As a workaround, the embattled marketplace is considering providing “complete anonymity” to third-party retailers in exchange for sourcing certain luxury brands, according to internal documents reviewed by BoF.
Sales at luxury fashion’s second-biggest group fell 4 percent in the holiday quarter, putting it significantly behind key rivals. The Gucci and Saint Laurent owner is expecting another year of lacklustre growth amid a long-term plan to push its brands upmarket.
The slim timepiece known for its trompe-l’oeil gold strip design is a watch-industry icon. Relaunching the model could help Richemont-owned Piaget jumpstart excitement around its watch division after years of leaning on jewellery to drive the brand’s image.