E.l.f. Beauty Reports 85 Percent Sales Growth and Raises Outlook

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Liz Flora is a Beauty Correspondent at Business of Fashion. She is based in Los Angeles and covers beauty and wellness.
CEO Fabrizio Freda’s turnaround strategy for the company did not quiet suggestions from corners that another leader should execute the recovery plan.
The beauty giant announced layoffs and plans to regain profitability, measures to restore faith in investors and customers alike.
The line, Blu & Green, uses plastic-free packaging, and will be available on the brand’s e-commerce site on Monday.
Retailers like Zara and H&M are upping their beauty efforts with celebrity-fronted lines and new categories. But building a buzzy beauty line presents a different challenge than making and selling trendy clothes.