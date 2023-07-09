Amazon Prime Day Isn’t the Only Game in Town Anymore

The Business of Fashion
Rumours of a public listing have swirled around the e-commerce giant for years, but geopolitical tensions, a volatile stock market and scrutiny from US lawmakers keep postponing the event. Recent reports indicate an end is in sight, however.
The private equity firm L Catterton is considering strategic options for Birkenstock including an initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter.
BoF Careers provides essential sector insights for fashion professionals in retail this month, to help you decode fashion’s retail landscape.
The fast fashion retailer denied a new report that it registered for an initial public offering in New York.