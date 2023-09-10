Fast Fashion’s Bright Present and Cloudy Future

The Business of Fashion
Brian Baskin is Deputy Editor at The Business of Fashion. He is based in New York and oversees BoF's beauty, retail, direct-to-consumer, technology, marketing and workplace verticals.
A 2022 McKinsey study found that the quit rate for retail workers is more than 70 percent higher than in other US industries.
Amer Sports, the owner of Arc’teryx and Salomon is eyeing a US listing at a $10 billion valuation, even as fashion may be moving on from its outdoor fashion craze.
The New York-based designer will create his own collection for the retailer, launching in 2024. As part of his long-term role, Preston will also consult on the brand’s overall menswear assortment.
One of the world’s most popular types of rough diamonds has plunged into a pricing free fall, as an increasing number of Americans choose engagement rings made from lab-grown stones instead.