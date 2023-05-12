BoF is excited to announce that Pamela Anderson and John Legend will headline The Business of Beauty Global Forum 2023, presented by Bolt, on May 30-31, at Stanly Ranch in Napa Valley, California.

Anderson, a global icon whose body of work spans entertainment and activism, will participate in a conversation with Moj Mahdara, co-founder of industry partner BeautyUnited, a non-profit organisation with a mission to mobilise the collective power and influence of the beauty and wellness industry as a force for good.

John Legend, the award-winning singer, songwriter and record producer, will speak about his personal care brand Loved01, alongside Ari Bloom, co-founder and chief executive of beauty incubator A-Frame Brands.

They join an already outstanding group of speakers including Sephora’s Jean-André Rougeot, Nykaa’s Falguni Nayar, makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench and Dr. Dennis Gross and more new speakers we are announcing today at The Business of Beauty Global Forum, streaming live from Napa Valley on May 30 and 31.

Our final lineup of speakers from the worlds of activism, business, entertainment, politics, finance, science, beauty and wellness include:

Pamela Anderson - actress and activist.

- actress and activist. John Legend - Loved01 founder and award-winning singer, songwriter and record producer.

- Loved01 founder and award-winning singer, songwriter and record producer. Renata Gomide - global vice president of marketing at Grupo Boticário.

- global vice president of marketing at Grupo Boticário. Zaher Eldassouky - general manager of beauty at Chalhoub Group.

- general manager of beauty at Chalhoub Group. Rodrigo García - founder and designer of fragrance company Maison Amen.

- founder and designer of fragrance company Maison Amen. Ari Bloom - co-founder and chief executive at beauty incubator A-Frame Brands.

- co-founder and chief executive at beauty incubator A-Frame Brands. Desiree Verdejo - founder and chief executive of skincare line Hyper Skin.

- founder and chief executive of skincare line Hyper Skin. Aggelina Kanellopoulou - beekeeper for the Guerlain x Women for Bees initiative.

- beekeeper for the Guerlain x Women for Bees initiative. Moj Mahdara - managing partner and co-founder at Kinship Ventures and co-founder and co-chair at BeautyUnited.

- managing partner and co-founder at Kinship Ventures and co-founder and co-chair at BeautyUnited. Schuyler Bailar - activist, educator and the first transgender athlete to compete in any sport on an NCAA Division 1 men’s team.

- activist, educator and the first transgender athlete to compete in any sport on an NCAA Division 1 men’s team. Cécile Lochard - chief sustainability officer at Guerlain.

- chief sustainability officer at Guerlain. Gabby YJ Chen - global expansion president at Chinese beauty company Florasis.

- global expansion president at Chinese beauty company Florasis. Marty Bell - founding partner of lifestyle brand Vacation.

- founding partner of lifestyle brand Vacation. Kirsten Green - founder and managing partner of venture capital firm Forerunner.

- founder and managing partner of venture capital firm Forerunner. Eurie Kim - managing partner at Forerunner.

- managing partner at Forerunner. Hannah Diop - co-founder and creator of Sienna Naturals.

- co-founder and creator of Sienna Naturals. Maju Kuruvilla - chief executive at Bolt.

- chief executive at Bolt. Sharareh Siadat - founder and chief executive of TooD Beauty.

- founder and chief executive of TooD Beauty. Manoj Dias - author, teacher and co-founder of mindfulness studio Open.

- author, teacher and co-founder of mindfulness studio Open. Jean-André Rougeot - chief executive of Sephora Americas.

- chief executive of Sephora Americas. Falguni Nayar - founder and chief executive of beauty and lifestyle company Nykaa, the first Indian unicorn start-up led by a woman.

- founder and chief executive of beauty and lifestyle company Nykaa, the first Indian unicorn start-up led by a woman. Isamaya Ffrench - trailblazing British makeup artist, Off-White beauty creative director and founder of her namesake brand, Isamaya.

- trailblazing British makeup artist, Off-White beauty creative director and founder of her namesake brand, Isamaya. Jane Lauder - executive vice president, enterprise marketing and chief data officer, The Estée Lauder Companies.

- executive vice president, enterprise marketing and chief data officer, The Estée Lauder Companies. Ben Gorham - founder of Stockholm-based fragrance line Byredo, which was recently acquired by Spanish conglomerate Puig.

- founder of Stockholm-based fragrance line Byredo, which was recently acquired by Spanish conglomerate Puig. Holly Mitchell - Los Angeles County Supervisor, who drafted and sponsored the CROWN (Create a Respectful and Open Workplace for Natural Hair) Act as a California State Senator.

- Los Angeles County Supervisor, who drafted and sponsored the CROWN (Create a Respectful and Open Workplace for Natural Hair) Act as a California State Senator. Vasiliki Petrou - CEO of Unilever Prestige.

- CEO of Unilever Prestige. Dr. Dennis Gross - board-certified dermatologist, dermatologic surgeon and co-founder of his eponymous skin care brand.

- board-certified dermatologist, dermatologic surgeon and co-founder of his eponymous skin care brand. GaYoon Jung - senior vice president at Sulwhasoo, part of the South Korean beauty conglomerate Amorepacific.

- senior vice president at Sulwhasoo, part of the South Korean beauty conglomerate Amorepacific. Monique Rodriguez - founder and CEO of Mielle Organics, which was recently acquired by Procter & Gamble.

- founder and CEO of Mielle Organics, which was recently acquired by Procter & Gamble. Kyle Leahy - CEO of Glossier.

- CEO of Glossier. Nadya Okamoto - co-founder and CEO of lifestyle period brand August.

- co-founder and CEO of lifestyle period brand August. Beatrice Dixon - co-founder and CEO of feminine health company The Honey Pot.

- co-founder and CEO of feminine health company The Honey Pot. Charlotte Palermino - co-founder and CEO of skin care line Dieux.

- co-founder and CEO of skin care line Dieux. Roxie Nafousi - self-development coach, speaker and author of “Manifest: 7 Steps to Living Your Best Life” and “Manifest: Dive Deeper.”

Newly announced speakers and their detailed bios can be found below.

An international icon, Pamela Anderson’s body of work spans both entertainment and activism. Anderson rose to fame with her starring role in Baywatch, going on to produce and star in her own television series, V.I.P., and made her Broadway debut in the role of Roxie Hart in Chicago in 2022. Anderson’s courage, compassion and empathy has made her a powerful voice for the planet. She is a board member and honorary director of PETA and, for many years, has funded and steadfastly advocated for The National Domestic Violence Hotline, which provides essential tools and support to survivors of domestic violence.

In Canada – on her native Vancouver Island – Anderson supports several causes, including serving on the board of directors for The KL Foundation, which is dedicated to helping First Nations’ most vulnerable children and empowering families in need. In January 2023, Anderson released her New York Times Bestselling memoir, “Love, Pamela,” alongside a Netflix documentary, “Pamela, A Love Story.” She has spoken at both the Oxford and Cambridge Unions on the subjects of activism, veganism and romantic love.

John Legend is an award-winning singer-songwriter, entrepreneur and founder of personal care brand Loved01. Beyond his music career, Legend is an avid advocate for equal opportunity for all people. In February 2023, Legend founded Loved01 with a mission to democratise skin care by providing elevated, unisex face and body products for melanin-rich skin, at an affordable price point. Loved01 offers dermatologist-approved, skin care solutions made of thoughtful, ingredients for melanin-rich skin to deliver truly effective results. The brand is sold through Loved01.com and at CVS stores nationwide, and select Walmart stores.

Renata Gomide is the marketing vice-president from Grupo Boticário, one of the largest beauty groups in Brazil, and the sixth most sustainable beauty company globally, according to DowJones Sustainability Index, 2022. Gomide is responsible for all marketing strategy, communication and GTM for all categories and brands in the Group. Gomide has a degree in Business Administration from FAAP, in Marketing from ESPM and an MBA in Strategic Business Management.

Zaher Eldassouky is the general manager of the beauty division at Chalhoub Group, the largest retailer and distributor of luxury brands in the Middle East and North Africa. As part of his role, Eldassouky oversees the Estée Lauder brand portfolio, which includes Kilian, Crème de la Mer, Origins,The Ordinary, EDPFM and Tom Ford Beauty. He also plays a key role in driving strategic skin care expansion and growth for the group in the GCC region.

Eldassouky began his career at Starcom Media Vest (Publicis Group) before moving to L’Oréal and Estée Lauder Middle East. In 2010, he joined Chalhoub Group, where he has held various leadership positions, including Marketing Director at Coty in the Middle East and General Manager for the beauty retail business with franchise operations.

Eldassouky holds a master’s degree in luxury marketing from Saint Joseph University in Lebanon.

Rodrigo García is a South American designer and environmental activist. Born in Flores, a small town in the countryside of Uruguay, García is a passionate advocate for a world without plastics. García is the founder and creative force behind Amen, a collection of sustainable design candles, handcrafted with natural vegetal wax and a revolutionary mushroom carbon negative packaging, furthering his manifesto to share a world without plastics. As part of Amen’s debut collection at Dover Street Market, Paris, García presented his installation ‘Mushroom Conversations’, which has since travelled to Design Miami, Frieze New York, Galerie Kernweine, Galeria del Paseo and many more cities around the world. In 2021 in collaboration with his partner Katharina Kaminski, García launched a collection of light sculptures ‘Luminous Beings’ which shares awareness on being born Intersex and was exhibited in Paris and Design Miami/Art Basel. With no formal training in the field, García’s unique philosophy on design and activism has been featured in The New York Times, Wallpaper, Another, Financial Times, Vogue, Dazed and Numero to name a few.

Ari Bloom is the co-founder and chief executive of A-Frame Brands, where he is focused on building scalable, socially responsible brands designed to meet the everyday needs of underserved communities. Along with a celebrity co-owner, Bloom oversees a roster of minority-serving brands including Proudly, a baby care brand for diverse families, with Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade; Kinlò, a suncare brand for melanin rich skin with Naomi Osaka; and Loved01, a personal care and skin care brand with John Legend. Prior to A-Frame, Bloom served as chief executive at Avametric, a fashion software firm that was acquired in late 2018. He spent his formative years as a merchandising executive at Gap Inc. and subsequently earned an MBA at Harvard Business School. He launched A2B Ventures in 2009 through which he advised both start-up founders and Fortune 500 Executives for companies such as Uniqlo, Equinox and Starwood Hotels.

Aggelina Kanellopoulou is an environmental scientist from Greece. With a degree in psychology and a master’s degree in animal behaviour, she has led research positions at universities in the USA and Spain. Her passion for education has allowed her to work for environmental organisations internationally, and in 2017, she founded The Bee Camp, the first organisation in Greece dedicated to the protection of bees. In 2021, Kanellopoulou was selected to take part in the Women for Bees program at Guerlain and UNESCO in France, in partnership with Angelina Jolie.

Moj Mahdara is an entrepreneur, venture capitalist and co-founder. Mahdara is the co-founder and managing partner of Kinship Ventures and partner at Intuition Capital, where they are focused on bringing more inclusion and diversity to the cap table. Mahdara has invested in over 100 companies, many in the sectors of high-tech growth, CPG and the future of health. Mahdara is also the co-founder and co-chair of BeautyUnited, a non-profit focused on bringing community, education, and access to support the next generation of beauty and wellness leaders. Additionally, Mahdara recently co-founded The Iranian Diaspora Collective, a non-partisan, multi-faith group aiming to support the demands of Iranians in Iran who want a free secular democracy. Formerly, Mahdara was chief executive of Beautycon, a globally-recognized community for content creators, celebrities, fans and brands.

Achim Berg is the global leader of McKinsey’s Apparel, Fashion and Luxury Group. With over 20 years of experience advising numerous leading brands, retailers, wholesalers and producers worldwide on a range of topics, he has deep expertise in the fashion and luxury goods sectors. Berg has advised on a broad range of topics, from full-scale transformations to corporate strategy, from merchandising improvements to buy-and-build programmes. He is also co-editor of McKinsey and BoF’s annual State of Fashion report as well as the recently published State of Fashion – Technology report. Furthermore, he oversees the practice’s knowledge developments and its externalisation.

