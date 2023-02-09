default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Beauty

The Business of Beauty Global Forum Is Coming to California From May 30–June 1, 2023

It’s time for a completely different kind of beauty industry gathering. Request your invitation to attend our inaugural event for leaders shaping the global beauty and wellness industry.
The Business of Beauty Global Forum is coming to California.
The Business of Beauty Global Forum is coming to California.
By

The Business of Fashion is pleased to announce The Business of Beauty Global Forum, a new invitation only gathering bringing together a dynamic group of executives, entrepreneurs, and creatives from the global beauty and wellness industry, taking place between May 30 and June 1, 2023 at Stanly Ranch, a new five-star resort located in Napa Valley, California, USA.

The Business of Beauty Global Forum is inspired by BoF VOICES, the highly-anticipated annual fashion industry event that has set a new bar for what a professional conference can be: interactive, inspiring and insightful.

We are planning a jam-packed programme of provocative talks, interactive discussions and unforgettable activities to reimagine the beauty and wellness landscape and enable attendees to build meaningful relationships and create new business opportunities.

We are thrilled to be partnering with BeautyUnited, a non-profit organisation with a mission to mobilise the collective power and influence of the beauty and wellness industry as a force for good. As an Industry Partner, BeautyUnited’s co-founders Moj Mahdara and Kendra Bracken-Ferguson, and Executive Director Julee Wilson, will collaborate with BoF on creating engaging content and meaningful community impact.

The Business of Beauty Global Forum is an invitation-only event. We would love to hear from you if you would like to participate. To learn more and to request an invitation to attend, click here.

The Global Forum is made possible in part by our partners BeautyUnited, McKinsey & Company, MagicLinks and Stanly Ranch.

In This Article
Topics
People
Tags

© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Beauty
Analysis and advice on the fast-evolving beauty business.

What Happens When Consumers Don’t Trust ‘Clean’

‘Clean’ products have been a driving force in beauty for years. But with no universal standards, the confusion surrounding that label is threatening both its use as a measure of product safety and in marketing.

Kering Creates New Beauty Division

Former Estée Lauder executive Raffaella Cornaggia has been named CEO of the unit, which will develop beauty for the French group’s brands, including Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga and Alexander McQueen.

view more

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
BoF Professional Summit - An Inflection Point in Fashion Tech
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
BoF Professional Summit - An Inflection Point in Fashion Tech